TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $442.58

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $442.58 and last traded at $441.86, with a volume of 38308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $438.47.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.80.

The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.52.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

