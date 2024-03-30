Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.47.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COOK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOK. Barclays PLC increased its position in Traeger by 556.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Traeger during the third quarter worth $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Traeger during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Traeger by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Traeger during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

COOK stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Traeger has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $163.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.10 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

