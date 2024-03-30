TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. TransDigm Group traded as high as $1,238.95 and last traded at $1,234.18, with a volume of 15954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,233.80.

TDG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,119.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,872,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,480 shares of company stock worth $100,102,829 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,135,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 39,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,154.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,005.85. The stock has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

