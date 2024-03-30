TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Reaches New 1-Year High at $133.94

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $133.94 and last traded at $132.92, with a volume of 17882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

TriNet Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.46. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 87.97% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $1,782,162.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,162.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $293,521.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,180.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,967. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Amundi bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

