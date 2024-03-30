Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Raised to $39.00 at HSBC

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at HSBC from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.05% from the stock’s previous close.

TFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TFC

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,579 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 18.5% in the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 84.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 36.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 679,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after purchasing an additional 181,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Truist Financial by 37.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,700,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,258,000 after purchasing an additional 740,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.