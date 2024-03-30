Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $45.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Truist Financial traded as high as $39.29 and last traded at $39.10, with a volume of 855960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.59.

TFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.30.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TFC

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.