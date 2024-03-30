TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $24.41 million during the quarter. TSS had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 0.13%.
TSS Stock Performance
TSSI opened at $0.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36. TSS has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.67.
TSS Company Profile
