Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of TKC opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.88. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $5.73.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKC. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 54,076.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.