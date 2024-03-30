u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) & PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Head to Head Survey

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) and u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PowerFleet and u-blox’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $133.59 million 1.49 -$5.15 million ($0.31) -17.23 u-blox N/A N/A N/A $3.99 23.96

u-blox has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PowerFleet. PowerFleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than u-blox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -3.86% -6.08% -2.36% u-blox N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares PowerFleet and u-blox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

73.4% of PowerFleet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of u-blox shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of PowerFleet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PowerFleet and u-blox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 0 0 6 0 3.00 u-blox 0 1 0 0 2.00

PowerFleet presently has a consensus target price of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 52.93%. Given PowerFleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than u-blox.

Summary

PowerFleet beats u-blox on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PowerFleet

(Get Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc. provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications. It also provides hosting, maintenance, and support and consulting services; and Software as a Service, including system monitoring, help desk technical support, escalation procedure development, routine diagnostic data analysis, and software updates services. The company offers its products under the PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator brands. It sells its products to commercial and government sectors in manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, wholesale and retail, food and grocery distribution, pharmaceutical and medical distribution, construction, mining, utilities, heavy industry, homeland security, aerospace and defense, and vehicle rental, logistics, shipping, and freight transportation markets, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as original equipment manufacturers, vehicle importers, distributors, and industrial equipment dealers. The company was formerly known as I.D. Systems, Inc. PowerFleet, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

About u-blox

(Get Free Report)

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity. The Wireless Services segment offers wireless communication technology services in terms of reference designs and software. In addition, it offers a range of GPS/GNSS positioning products, including satellite receiver chips and chipsets, receiver modules, receiver boards, antennas, and smart antennas, which are in used for navigation, automatic vehicle location, security, traffic control, location-based services, timing, and agriculture. u-blox Holding AG was founded in 1997 and is based in Thalwil, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.