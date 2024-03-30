UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.80-7.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.415-2.425 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.42 billion. UniFirst also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.800-7.160 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNF. StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on UniFirst from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.75.

UNF opened at $173.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.16. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $150.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $593.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.64 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

In other news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total value of $399,966.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $707,039.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in UniFirst by 28.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UniFirst during the first quarter worth $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in UniFirst by 16.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in UniFirst during the first quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

