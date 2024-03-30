UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.800-7.160 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. UniFirst also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.80-7.16 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UniFirst currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.75.

UniFirst Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $173.43 on Friday. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $150.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.82.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $593.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

Insider Activity

In other UniFirst news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total value of $399,966.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $707,039.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UniFirst

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,829 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,690,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $309,290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

