United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 14,125 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 14,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total value of $3,336,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
United Therapeutics Stock Down 5.6 %
UTHR opened at $229.72 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $261.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.00 and a 200-day moving average of $227.44.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.46 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on UTHR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.40.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
