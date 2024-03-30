United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $294.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of UTHR opened at $229.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.00 and a 200-day moving average of $227.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.28. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $261.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 23.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 14,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total value of $3,336,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total transaction of $77,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 14,125 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total transaction of $3,336,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,130 shares of company stock worth $21,299,958 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

