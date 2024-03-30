VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VanEck Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BBH opened at $166.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.62. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $142.51 and a 1 year high of $171.04.

Get VanEck Biotech ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck Biotech ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 527.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.