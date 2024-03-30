Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $76.03 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.39. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

