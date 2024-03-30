Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Lifted by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 12.8% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $65,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $344.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $335.13 and a 200-day moving average of $306.38. The company has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $241.02 and a 1-year high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

