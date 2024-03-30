Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,927,000 after purchasing an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,509,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,685 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $524.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $514.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.57. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $368.39 and a 12-month high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

