Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 68,642.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,083 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15,900.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGLT opened at $59.24 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $67.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.81.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1998 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

