Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,180 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 185,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,111,000 after buying an additional 46,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VO opened at $249.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.16 and its 200-day moving average is $223.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.