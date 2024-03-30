Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $249.86 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

