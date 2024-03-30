Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 132,032,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,780,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121,857 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,270,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 92.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,043,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,828 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,058.2% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,215,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,708 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

