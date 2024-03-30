Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $86.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.06. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

