Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,716 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value accounts for 0.7% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $16,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.78. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $78.81.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.