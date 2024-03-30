Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $228.59 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.67.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

