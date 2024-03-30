Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR opened at $191.88 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

