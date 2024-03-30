Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,748 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $49.77. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.