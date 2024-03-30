Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.3% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $31,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 803.2% in the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTI opened at $259.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.40. The company has a market capitalization of $366.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $198.61 and a 52-week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

