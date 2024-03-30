Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,775 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after purchasing an additional 583,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119,948 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $162.86 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.74.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

