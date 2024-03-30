Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,859 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $162.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.31 and a 200-day moving average of $146.74. The company has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

