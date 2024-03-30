Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$20.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$18.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VET. Raymond James lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$22.50 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.77.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$16.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$13.30 and a 1-year high of C$21.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.59. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of C$522.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$593.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 2.279661 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently -33.10%.

In related news, Director Robert B. Michaleski purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$149,400.00. In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.10 per share, with a total value of C$48,300.00. Also, Director Robert B. Michaleski acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$149,400.00. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

