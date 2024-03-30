Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the February 29th total of 327,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Victoria Gold Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of VITFF opened at $4.89 on Friday. Victoria Gold has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60.
Victoria Gold Company Profile
