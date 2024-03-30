Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the February 29th total of 327,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Victoria Gold Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of VITFF opened at $4.89 on Friday. Victoria Gold has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Victoria Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.