Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.51) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.33) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vigil Neuroscience from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ:VIGL opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $125.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at $451,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter worth about $2,708,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

