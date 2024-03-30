Vigil Neuroscience’s (VIGL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Vigil Neuroscience from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vigil Neuroscience currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of VIGL opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30. Vigil Neuroscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 6,988.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 6,893.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

