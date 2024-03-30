VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.90 to $2.70 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get VNET Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNET Group

VNET Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of VNET Group

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. VNET Group has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $4.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in VNET Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,586,000. FMR LLC grew its position in VNET Group by 14,776,930.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,477,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,693 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in VNET Group by 1,424.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 986,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 921,643 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VNET Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,021,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VNET Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About VNET Group

(Get Free Report)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.