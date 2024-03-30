VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Short Interest Down 63.4% in March

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the February 29th total of 33,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 117,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,752,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 60,567 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,623,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 289,298 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

VYNE Therapeutics Price Performance

VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,710.38% and a negative return on equity of 77.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan-BET inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

