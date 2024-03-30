Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Up 5.8%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.77. Approximately 493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 65,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Waldencast from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Waldencast by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 68.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Waldencast by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waldencast by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Waldencast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

