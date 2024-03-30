Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading 1.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $145.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Walt Disney traded as high as $123.74 and last traded at $122.36. 15,367,421 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 10,777,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.98.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.77.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $224.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.88 and a 200 day moving average of $94.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

