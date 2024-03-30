Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Webster Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WBS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.31.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE WBS opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average is $45.61.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In related news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,658. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,482. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

