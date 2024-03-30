Wedbush Comments on SoFi Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SOFI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.04. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.