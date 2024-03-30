Wedbush Weighs in on M&T Bank Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for M&T Bank in a report released on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.18. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $13.87 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.10 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.17.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB stock opened at $145.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.49. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $568,799.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $718,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,624. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $833,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 340,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,698,000 after purchasing an additional 58,130 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

