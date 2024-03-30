Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $10.60 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s current price.

WB has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC dropped their target price on Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group raised Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.90 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.98.

Weibo stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.43. Weibo has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $21.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 149.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Weibo by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,075,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,675,000 after buying an additional 2,047,135 shares in the last quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Weibo during the second quarter worth approximately $25,718,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Weibo by 183.5% during the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,834,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,865,000 after buying an additional 1,834,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

