Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 26th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Western Copper and Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Western Copper and Gold’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of TSE WRN opened at C$2.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$348.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.73. Western Copper and Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.27 and a 12 month high of C$2.66.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

