Westport Fuel Systems’ (WPRT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ FY2028 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.10.

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $115.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.45. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 86,460 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 525,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 125,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 83,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

