Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $14.25 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,919 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 5.0% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 79,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX opened at $101.42 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $102.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average of $93.00.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

