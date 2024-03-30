Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,527 shares during the quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Kopin worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kopin by 420.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 891,475 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kopin by 86.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,863,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 865,051 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Kopin during the second quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kopin by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,244,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 248,769 shares during the period. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ KOPN opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. Kopin Co. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Kopin had a negative net margin of 48.89% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The company had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Kopin in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

