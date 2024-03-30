Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $5.42 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up 1.9% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,417,000 after purchasing an additional 365,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,167,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,985,000 after buying an additional 280,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,712,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,458,000 after buying an additional 52,567 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,687,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,333,000 after buying an additional 280,938 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $76.14 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.11 and a 1 year high of $106.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average of $81.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHRW

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.