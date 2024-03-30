Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $8.05 Million Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. RH accounts for 2.9% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of RH by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on RH from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.07.

Shares of RH stock opened at $348.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.46. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.43.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 199.51% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

