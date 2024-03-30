Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $9.82 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. HP makes up 3.5% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $9,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of HP by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of HP by 84.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.56.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. HP’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,723 shares of company stock valued at $4,609,787 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on HPQ

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.