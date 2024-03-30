Weybosset Research & Management LLC Increases Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for approximately 1.6% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $121.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.40. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.68 and a 1-year high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.