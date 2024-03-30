Weybosset Research & Management LLC Invests $214,000 in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STNE opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 2.37. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

